The National Institutes of Health and their evil leaders like Anthony Fauci were directly involved with the development of Covid-19. There is absolutely no other explanation for the organization’s fake “fulfillment” of a Freedom of Information Act release to The Intercept last week.

They were obligated to release documents from a 2020 request that detailed what they know about the origins of the Wuhan Flu. Their latest release of 314 pages is an insult to the American people and a clear admission of direct involvement in creating Covid-19. I’m not basing that on what was said in the documents. I’m basing that assertion on what we did NOT see.

292 of the 314 pages were fully redacted.

These are supposed to be medical and scientific documents. They’re not part of the national security apparatus. There are no military plans or intelligence assets listed in the NIH release. This blatant cover-up is designed to keep people like Fauci from being implicated in the creation of Covid-19. That’s it. There is no other viable possibility for redacting so much in a document that pertains to origins of the coronavirus.

In other words, they don’t want anyone to know that Covid-19 was designed in a partnership between the NIH and the Chinese Communist Party. And while The Intercept still has to play nice with the various government agencies, we don’t, which is why we can state the obvious.

According to The Intercept:

Communications received by The Intercept in December provided insight into the agency’s ongoing and largely unsuccessful efforts to obtain records pertaining to the biosafety of the work conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. And another grant proposal from EcoHealth Alliance that we received from the NIH clarified the extent to which ongoing work now funded by the U.S. government is similar to the work under the now-suspended bat coronavirus grant that has raised so many biosafety red flags and questions. We also learned that in 2020 the FBI sought documents related to the U.S.-funded coronavirus research in Wuhan.

But the most recent batch of documents, which the NIH sent The Intercept on Tuesday, underscores an ongoing lack of transparency at the agency. Even as members of Congress and scientists call for additional information that could shed light on the origins of the pandemic, 292 of 314 pages — more than 90 percent of the current release — were completely redacted. Besides a big gray rectangle that obscures any meaningful text, the pages show only a date, page number, and the NIAID logo. The remaining pages also contain significant redactions.

Even when the redactions are technically justifiable under the Freedom of Information Act, public agencies typically have the discretion to release documents anyway. In this inquiry, which could help us understand the how this pandemic began — and how we might avoid future outbreaks — the presumption should be to give the public as much as information as possible, not the least.

This is an insult to our intelligence, but more importantly it’s a cover-up to keep important people in our government out of jail. What’s worse is that there are still over 14,000 pages of documents still to be “released,” though if they’re going to redact over 90% of it then there’s really no point.

FOIA isn’t going to get us to the bottom of this one. The NIH has made that clear. We need whistleblowers and investigations following the tracks of people like Fauci and EcoHealth Alliance villain Peter Daszak if we’re ever going to know the truth.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn