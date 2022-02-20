In February 2022, Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF) released a new report , “Advancing Digital Agency: The Power of Data Intermediaries,” which lays out their plans for the creation of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, a fusion of the “physical, digital and biological world.” The unelected WEF globalists have capitalized on Covid and are using the “vaccine passports” to lay the foundation for widespread digital identity adoption. This is just one more part of the great reset in action. Digital Indenities The report states that the “COVID 19 pandemic has led to a heightened focus on the power of medical data, specifically so-called vaccine passports. These passports, by nature, serve as a form of digital identity. Such a digital identity can be used, among other things, to access your health insurance treatments, monitor health devices and your phones, open a bank account and carry out financial transactions. With your digital pass, you can book trips and go through customs with it. You will also be able to use such a digital ID for shopping, social media, voting, filing tax returns, and collecting benefits. The WEF also sees an essential role in telecommunications. With a digital identity, devices and data on the network can […]

