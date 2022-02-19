The National Archives, which is controlled by a hard-leftist cadre, excitedly announced that President Donald Trump took classified information with him when he left the White House. The problem — which the AP reluctantly concedes — is that, as president, he had the final say over what’s classified. That means that there’s no hypocrisy in his reaming Hillary Clinton for her conduct.
As a predicate, the National Archives management has turned that government office into a purely leftist entity determined to advance all leftist causes, including destroying Donald Trump. Recently, it was caught stating that the U.S. Constitution and all of America’s other founding documents contain ” harmful content .” Why? Because they have “racist, sexist, misogynistic, and xenophobic opinions.”
Additionally, the National Archives management has concluded that the entire institution of the National Archives itself is structurally racist because it’s concerned with lauding the work of the White men who created our nation. You can read more about that insanity here .
Most recently, the leftist, impermissibly partisan National Archives management’s vendetta against Trump has management claiming that Trump was found to be illegally in possession of classified information: Classified information was found in the 15 boxes of White House records […]
