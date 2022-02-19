We’ve entered the stage in the Freedom Convoy standoff in Ottawa in which everything coming out of the media and from authorities is a lie. They’re not even trying to tell the real story of what’s happening on the ground. In any other time in history, the would probably get away with it.
Today, pretty much everyone has a camera in their pockets, so government propaganda and corporate media bald-faced lies are easier to debunk. Unfortunately for the Ottawa Police, they didn’t get the memo that their claims of a bicycle being thrown at a horse has been proven to be false from multiple camera angles.
It wasn’t a bicycle being thrown at a horse. It was an elderly lady’s walker that flew up as she was being trampled by police horses.
In the heat of the moment and in attempts to get information out, it’s relatively common for a narrative to be put out by law enforcement that they later correct. Ottawa Police have stuck with the false bicycle narrative for the entire day after the incident.
According to RedState:
The police ran their horses into a crowd of protesters much faster than they should have, despite the protesters being peaceful. You can see them knock over a woman who was on what appeared to be a disability scooter, and a man in a brown coat with a knit hat, who was trying to shield her or push her out of the way of the horses.
Police in Ottawa trample protesters with horses.
0:11 mark. pic.twitter.com/JS4ndtjYJN
— Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 18, 2022
This is the lady who was trampled. Watch all the way to the end. pic.twitter.com/d1Y6IJqsI0
— Candice Malcolm (@CandiceMalcolm) February 19, 2022
Both were knocked to the ground, as people yelled about them being trampled. There were later reports that the woman had died, but as far as we can tell, at this point, that was a false rumor, as she was standing up after the incident.
The police say that everyone was able to get up okay afterward. But the police also appear to have told a whopper of a lie about the incident, claiming that a bicycle had been thrown at the horse.
Here’s the whopper:
As this was happening a bicycle was thrown at the feet of one of the horses in an attempt to injure it. One person was arrested for intentionally harming a police service animal.
— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 18, 2022
There was a bicycle at the protest, but video shows it wasn’t thrown. Many on Twitter, especially leftists, tried to show the video “evidence” of the bicycle, but other angles show it was instead the lady’s walked with small wheels on it. She didn’t throw it. She was violently knocked down with it firmly on the ground at the time.
As RedState continues:
Now, there was another protester with a bicycle but he didn’t throw it, as we can see here. And he had nothing to do with them running over the other people. He was holding onto it as a barrier against the police; it’s a common protester move.
Thank you Twitter. Here is footage of the real bicycle. Watch for yourself (0:09 on). Doesn’t look like anything was thrown, or came close to the horses, from my perspective. pic.twitter.com/OYmtRLuXa5
— Candice Malcolm (@CandiceMalcolm) February 19, 2022
The police never should have run the horses that fast into a crowd of people. That’s a bad move right down the line. If no one was seriously hurt — and we don’t know that yet — it was by the grace of God, not because the police acted properly.
If the bicycle you allege was thrown was really just the mobility scooter of the disabled woman you trampled, you really ought to delete these tweets and apologize, @OttawaPolice pic.twitter.com/DT7jCsDiRC
— Candice Malcolm (@CandiceMalcolm) February 19, 2022
They’re not lying to us because they’re stupid. Believe it or not, they’re not lying because they think we’re stupid. They’re lying because they know if they keep doing it, the gullible will believe them.
