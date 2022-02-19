Image CreditTexas Right to Life California prosecutors in the upcoming criminal trial of David Daleiden, who could face jail time for recording conversations with Planned Parenthood employees about baby body part trafficking, filed a pretrial motion requesting specific evidence be barred from the trial. Friday afternoon, Daleiden and his legal team filed a response to that motion, arguing that prosecutors are attempting to ban exculpatory evidence that proves his undercover videos were indeed legal.
Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office is prosecuting Daleiden as if the charges against him include violating National Abortion Federation (NAF) policies when he recorded conversations at their convention. Daleiden’s counsel argues that NAF’s policies and procedures are irrelevant because he was seeking evidence of criminal activity, in accordance with California law .
“The only dispute is whether the Defendants purposely recorded confidential communications or whether these conversations in public spaces where anyone could overhear them were reasonably intended by the Does, not by NAF, to be confined to themselves and the Defendants,” Daleiden’s written response states.
The AG’s office seeks to exclude one piece of evidence in particular from the trial: testimony from the former Orange County district attorney, Tony Rackauckas. The former DA has testified that without […]
