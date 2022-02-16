A Norfolk couple, who refused to abort one of their children to save the other, have shared their joy as the twin brothers are still going strong 17 months later. Ashley and Kate Butcher were offered an abortion after a 12-week ultrasound revealed their twin sons’ umbilical cords were tangled and they were sharing a placenta. The twins, Arlen and Eivin, were born 7 weeks early, by caesarean section in August 2020, and weighed 4lbs 7oz and 4lbs 11oz respectively. The pair were then immediately transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s NICU in King’s Lynn, where they spent the subsequent 3 weeks. A ‘friendship knot’ At the 12-week scan, Ashley and Kate were advised that the twisted cords could cut off oxygen and blood supply to each baby. Ashley said : “[there was] a 30-40 per cent chance that one or both of them wouldn’t make it [but] there was no way that we were going to choose one of our babies over the other”.The couple, who are both Scout leaders, shared how the knot between both boys’ cords reminded them of the ‘friendship’ knot (a knot used to hold a scout necker together), symbolic of the “special bond they had in the […]

Read the whole story at www.lifenews.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn