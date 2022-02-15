I was thinking to title this article “Why There Will Be No Red Wave in November”. but decided against it. While I think there is a high probability that the Red Wave will not materialize, I felt that I needed to spend some time building a case first.

For 250 years, nearly as long as we have been having elections in this country, a fundamental assumption of trust has existed. While there have been occasional instances of malfeasance and fraud in the election processes, by and large, most elections have been honest and fair. This is because all parties involved believed in the democratic process and while they might disagree on approach, all essentially wanted the best for the country and were willing to abide by the outcome of an election.

It has only been very recently that one group has felt that they alone had the proper course for the country and that the outcome of elections was too important to be left to chance and to the whim of the electorate. They believed it was so important that they win that they were willing to organize a massive and comprehensive effort to ensure the “proper” outcome. Afterwards, they even […]