Peaceful Valley, WA – The sheriff released more details about what led up to the shooting of two Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies on Thursday and thanked the armed good Samaritans who came to the wounded heroes’ aid and kept them safe until backup arrived. The Bellingham Police Department (BPD) said the incident began at about 3 p.m. on Feb. 10 when a homeowner started burning a trash pile outside their home and the smoke bothered a neighbor, 60-year-old Joel B. Young, KGMI reported. Police said Young became enraged and went outside and yelled at the neighbor burning trash, claiming that smoked had blown through the windows into his home, the Bellingham Herald reported. The neighbor responded with an expletive, according to police. Young had been drinking and he became enraged, KGMI reported. So he grabbed his shotgun and went outside and fired birdshot into the air near the neighbor who was burning trash, according to police. Then he went back inside his home and had another beer.A neighbor called 911 and reported that Young was outside firing his 12-guage shotgun into the air, the Bellingham Herald reported.Two Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies responded to the address near Peaceful Valley and State Route 247 […]

