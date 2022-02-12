AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool Morning Consult monitors the approval rating of a set of leaders in democracies globally. Every week, information gets updated for leaders in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Most leaders in the selected democracies are underwater by a significant margin. Especially those in the West: The notable exceptions are Italy, India, and Mexico. Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Italy just took office. The media describes him as an outsider with no particular political party after a career in economics in the European and global financial bureaucracies. Because he was elected recently, his approval rating could indicate a honeymoon period. The fact that most Italians feel the country is headed in the wrong direction reinforces that view. They may be giving a new leader time to fix it. More than two-thirds of respondents believe the country is headed in the right direction in India. The worst ratings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the nation’s direction were during the Delta wave in April and May of 2021. However, they never went into the red. Like the United States, provincial governments in India had responsibility […]

Read the whole story at pjmedia.com

