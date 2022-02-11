Medical staff prepares Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to be administered at the newly-opened mass vaccination centre in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2021. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo The safety committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is launching an investigation following many reports of women experiencing “heavy menstrual bleeding and absence of menstruation” after submitting to the mRNA COVID-19 jab. The vaccines in question are the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA jabs, and the agency refuses to admit at the present time that there is a causal link between the jabs and the menstrual problems endured by these misfortunate women who bought the Big Pharma fear porn propaganda. It is unclear whether or not the EMA can be trusted to conduct the investigation in a non-biased manner. Their Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has already minimized concerns after a study from Norway showed that women had heavier periods after submitting to the jab. Big League Politics has reported on the many adverse effects that can happen to women’s bodies due to the experimental vaccines: “ A new scientific study has concluded that “the claims made” by the public health establishment regarding “the safety of exposure of women in early pregnancy […]

