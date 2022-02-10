The Yuma Sector along the U.S.-Mexico border continues to be one of the hardest-hit sectors as the surge in illegal immigrants does not appear to be slowing down more than a year into Joe Biden’s presidency. Trash along trails illegal immigrants use to enter the country is nothing new but was is new is the large amount of garbage that has been left behind as it is correlated to the increased number of people crossing into the United States. Typically, in addition to bottles and consumables being thrown on the ground, wet clothing is discarded after people cross the Rio Grande or, in this case, the Colorado River. They then change into dry clothing they brought over from Mexico before being picked up by Border Patrol. In the video provided to Townhall by a Border Patrol source in the Yuma Sector, it shows all of the items that were discarded by illegal immigrants, creating a giant pile. A Border Patrol source in the Yuma Sector, which is one of the hardest-hit sectors, sent me this video of the trash people leave behind after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border: pic.twitter.com/DH2bB5RHRy — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 9, 2022 One of the reasons why this […]

Read the whole story at townhall.com

