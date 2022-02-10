“It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.” Who said that? Joe Biden or Anthony Fauci? Or perhaps someone like New York Gov. Kathy Hochul or California Gov. Gavin Newsom? But in fact, that was the statement of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey at the end of July, after it was quite apparent the vaccines were leaky and non-sterilizing, not to mention extremely problematic with side effects. The challenge we face in the coming weeks is a cadre of establishment Republicans who bought into the illogical, illegal, immoral, and inhumane COVID biomedical fascism to varying degrees suddenly trying to ingratiate themselves with conservative voters as if they were with us the entire time. Kay Ivey is now putting out clever ads bashing Joe Biden and proclaiming herself as “the most conservative” governor of Alabama. — Kay Ivey (@Kay Ivey) 1644334980 It’s not that we don’t accept converts to the cause. It’s just that a true convert would zealously push legislation dealing with the remaining COVID fascist policies and also support measures to prevent this from happening in the future . Have you ever seen a religious convert who […]

