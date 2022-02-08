The Department of Justice is supposed to be the law enforcement arm of the federal executive branch. Their sole purposes are to defend the Constitution, protect the American people, and maintain law and order. Under Joe Biden and his corrupt Attorney General Merrick Garland, the DoJ attacks the Constitution, targets the American people, and disavows law and order, all in the name of partisan politics.
We already documented one clear instance of lawlessness coming from Biden’s DoJ against a Republican member of Congress earlier when it was revealed the FBI was caught snooping through Representative Troy Nehls’ office. Now, we are hearing from Representative Louie Gohmert that the DoJ is intercepting mail from his constituents and illegally holding it. In one case, mail was withheld from the Congressman for over four months.
Here’s his release:
In January, my staff received a letter addressed to my official office from a Christian missionary, which was already opened and stamped “DOJ MAILROOM” with a date and “X-RAYED” on the stamp. Last week, my office received a second piece of mail from a constituent, mailed from east Texas and postmarked September 2021. It took four-and-a-half months to reach my office and was also opened and bore a stamp from the DOJ.
It is deeply concerning that Legislative Branch mail is somehow being co-mingled with Executive Branch mail when we have completely different proprietary zip codes. We are separate but co-equal branches of government. Even if it were a mistake to deliver Congress’ mail to the DOJ, the DOJ has an obligation to immediately notify Congress and forward the mail without opening it.
It is gravely concerning that since Congressional mail is constitutionally protected under the Speech and Debate Clause of the Constitution, it could be routed, intentionally or not, through the highly partisan DOJ. This is felonious behavior.
Given reports breaking today of an Inspector General’s investigation being opened after another Republican member alleged Speaker Pelosi’s Capitol Police were in his personal office photographing his work product, the Democrat’s spying on political opponents appears to know no end.
The Speaker has already required offices to turn in names, dates, and times of our meetings, along with the purpose of the meeting, for our constituents to be allowed entrance into our office buildings to meet with their duly-elected member of Congress. Then, we are told, she has the Capitol Police doing opposition research that is catalogued for later use. We have never ever seen a Congress so partisan to such an unethical and illegal extent. The people behind this should be hoping and praying that they will not be treated in the same manner in which they are running roughshod over Republicans when and if Republicans retake the majority.
The Supreme Court has made it clear that the Department of Justice cannot even use a search warrant to search a Representative’s mail and office.
We want answers to this outrage, not excuses.
The Congressman made an unambiguous threat, and rightly so. If Republicans are able to win back majorities in the House and Senate, they will have the power to put proper checks and balances on the Department of Justice. This should be the case already, but partisanship supersedes the Constitution in the eyes of Congressional Democrats, particularly Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Her reign of terror has already made victims out of many patriotic Americans. Now, her colleagues on Capitol Hill are apparently in her duplicitous crosshairs.
There are many areas in which partisanship goes in both directions. But in modern history, only Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and now Joe Biden have used the office of the President of the United States and their control of the Department of Justice to go after their political enemies. Biden seems to be taking it much further than his predecessors; barely over a year into his term, his Department of Justice has already made a complete mockery of the rule of law. This must not be allowed to continue.
