Alberta provincial head Jason Kenney held a press briefing today attempting to give the impression that state vaccine mandates would be lifted. However, the truckers were smartly not hoodwinked by the highly political move and instead moved back into a hardened position to blockade the Coutts border crossing. Holding a press conference to make his announcement [ Full Video Here ] premier Kenney said, “we cannot remain at a heightened state of emergency forever. We have to begin to heal, and so Alberta will move on. But we’ll do so carefully, we’ll do so prudently, we will do so only if it does not threaten the capacity of our healthcare system.” Kenney then outlined some softening to the covid restrictions.

Provincial rules that require students to wear masks in Alberta schools will end on Monday, and children under 12 won’t have to wear masks anywhere starting then.

Kenney stated a provincial work-from-home order will expire on March 1, along with the provincial mask mandate. At the same time the limits on social gatherings and students being permitted to be in non-socially distanced proximity with other students in schools will be removed.

However, while Premier Kenny said the vaccine passports called ‘Restriction Exemption […]