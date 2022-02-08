Alberta provincial head Jason Kenney held a press briefing today attempting to give the impression that state vaccine mandates would be lifted. However, the truckers were smartly not hoodwinked by the highly political move and instead moved back into a hardened position to blockade the Coutts border crossing. Holding a press conference to make his announcement [ Full Video Here ] premier Kenney said, “we cannot remain at a heightened state of emergency forever. We have to begin to heal, and so Alberta will move on. But we’ll do so carefully, we’ll do so prudently, we will do so only if it does not threaten the capacity of our healthcare system.” Kenney then outlined some softening to the covid restrictions.
Provincial rules that require students to wear masks in Alberta schools will end on Monday, and children under 12 won’t have to wear masks anywhere starting then.
Kenney stated a provincial work-from-home order will expire on March 1, along with the provincial mask mandate. At the same time the limits on social gatherings and students being permitted to be in non-socially distanced proximity with other students in schools will be removed.
However, while Premier Kenny said the vaccine passports called ‘Restriction Exemption […]
Read the whole story at theconservativetreehouse.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker