“Myocarditis.” Posting the word on social media has been a digital death sentence for many over the past few months. “Fact-checkers” have downplayed the risks inherent with the Covid jabs and “debunked” claims that people are far more likely to acquire the condition if they get injected.

Now, the CDC is considering increasing the gap between shots to mitigate the damage being done to the hearts of tens of millions of Americans. Will they get banned on social media? Will “fact-checkers” slap them with warning labels? No. Instead, the story will go largely ignored by corporate media and swept under the rug by the other “arbiters of truth.”

As Fox News reported:

U.S. health officials are considering new changes to vaccine guidance that would lengthen the amount of time between doses in order to lower the risk of heart inflammation for immunocompromised people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told a panel of outside advisers on Friday these proposed changes would apply to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Immunocompromised people, who generally don’t respond as well to vaccines, are the only population advised to get four vaccine jabs.

CDC guidance suggests this group should receive three vaccine doses within two months and a fourth dose around five months after the third. The CDC is now suggesting that immunocompromised people should get their fourth shot as soon as three months after the third.

The wording of the article, even on “right leaning” Fox News, makes it sound as if this is only a concern for the immunocompromised. But as has been the case since the universal vaccination agenda hit full stride at the beginning of last year, the CDC and corporate media are doing this intentionally to keep the vaxxed from panicking. What this and other mainstream articles do not mention is that the guidance being considered will be across the board, not just for the immunocompromised.

Why? Because occurrences of myocarditis, pericarditis, and other cardiovascular issues are so widespread, they have to ease in this guidance under the guise of immunocompromised to keep questions from being asked.

There is no doubt that myocarditis risks are well known among Big Pharma companies and their puppets in government. The only question is how far they’re willing to push the envelope of people’s health.

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker