Reading Time: 4 minutes Los Angeles, CA — Anti-Defamation League — an organization that was created to fight the rise of anti-Semitism, but, in the last decade, changed its purpose to boosting its instances worldwide — has put itself in charge of editing Merriam Webster Dictionary. For the reasons yet unrevealed, they decided to update the definition of the word racism . The definition emeritus read : “Racism is a belief that race is a fundamental determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race .” The definition emeritus does not attribute practice of racism to any particular group of people — and rightly so, as people of many races and nationalities have historically considered themselves superior to others. One example would be Arab culture — but there are many other examples as well. But when Silicon Valley moguls throw parties for the woke crowd, ADL wants to sit with the “cool kids” — so they fully embraced the idea that racism is solely practiced by white people. The old new definition read : Racism: the marginalization and/or oppression of people of color based on a socially constructed racial hierarchy that privileges white […]

