Tucker Carlson is one of the few in the media who’s willing to speak the truth and ask why Americans should die for Ukraine and its border when ours isn’t even secure from an illegal immigrant invasion. While most media figures have gone along with Team Brandon’s narrative that we need to go fight in Ukraine for…undefined reasons, Tucker has blasted the idea and exposed it as ludicrous. So, of course, the Democrats are accusing him of being a toadie for Putin and slandering his show, accusing it of having ties to Russia and having intel agencies investigate it for that reason. One Democrat, in particular, is slandering Tucker. That would be Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN), who Tucker revealed as asking an intel agency to dig up dirt on if the Tucker Carlson Tonight show had ties to Russia during a closed-door briefing. Tucker, speaking on that, said: “ We are not tied to Russia, of course. It’s a cable television program. He knows that. But that is not the point. We have criticized the Biden administration’s Ukraine policy. So in retaliation for that, Jim Cooper has asked the Intel agencies to dig up dirt on us. “ NEW: Tucker Carlson says House […]

Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn