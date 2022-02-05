The radical left really, really doesn’t want people who fight for freedom to get support from the masses. First, GoFundMe pulled down the Truckers’ Convoy donation page and started refunding over $9 million instead of giving it to the freedom fighters. Now, upset fascists have attacked GiveSendGo to prevent them from accepting donations for the truckers or anyone else.

We have been under heavy DDOS and bot attacks. In spite of all of this we still have managed to raise funds 5X faster than the gfm did. GFM raised 10mil in 3 weeks. GSG campaign has already raised over 1.1mil in just over 12 hours!

For anyone concerned, a DDOS attack is NOT a hack. Nobody has compromised the data and GiveSendGo is still a safe and non-authoritarian competitor to GoFundMe. A DDOS attack simply tries to overload servers so they cannot present pages on the web. Your money and data are safe.

If you visit the page and it shows the server is down, remain diligent. Try again later. The attack will subside and the truckers need our support.

