Tens of thousands of truckers and working-class Canadians launched a protest of the Trudeau government starting with the record-setting Freedom Convoy 2022 that arrived in Ottawa last Saturday. Since that time thousands of truckers and their working-class supporters have been protesting in Ottawa, Alberta, and Toronto demanding an end to the tyrannical pandemic policies of the Trudeau regime. In response to the protest, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has lied about, smeared, and viciously attacked the protest movement. There has not been a single arrest at the Ottawa protests, at least as reported earlier in the week. Freedom protesters clipped together video mixing Trudeau’s horrible lies with images of the truckers and their Canadian supporters.

This is an outstanding video. Trudeau is as terrible as you can get right now. @JustinTrudeau #TruckersForFreedom #truckersconvoy2022 #TrudeauMustGo @GGCanada it’s time to ask Trudeau to resign. pic.twitter.com/zamdcWrvza — Honk Honk Honking like a Canadian Goose (@Protean_Man) February 4, 2022 TRENDING: GiveSendGo CEO Sends Gateway Pundit Exclusive Statement: Fundraising Platform Sees MASSIVE Surge in Traffic and One Million in Donations to Canadian Truckers in 12 Hours! – Relentless DDOS Bot Attacks On Saturday several freedom protesters were injured by a vehicle that appeared to intentionally ram into a […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn