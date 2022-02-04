The conspiracy to take down President Trump through any means necessary spilled over from the Obama regime into the Trump administration. We knew that already. But a newly released email obtained by Just The News was kept hidden from the public for five years and was likely overlooked by anyone in the Trump White House who could have helped him during his first impeachment.

According to Just The News:

In an email kept from public view for more than five years, a top U.S. State Department official in Kiev wrote to Washington superiors at the end of the Obama-Biden administration that Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine “undercut” U.S. efforts to fight corruption in the former Soviet republic.

The email, obtained by Just the News, was written on Nov. 22, 2016 by former U.S. embassy official George Kent, one of the Democrats’ star witnesses in their first effort to impeach former President Donald Trump.

It was classified “confidential,” the lowest level of secrecy, by then-U.S. Ambassador to Kiev Marie Yovanovitch, another of the Democrats’ impeachment witnesses, and was not produced as evidence to House lawmakers during impeachment. Contrary to federal law, the State Department failed to acknowledge the existence of the document to the court or to Just the News in its multiple Freedom of Information Act lawsuits against the State Department seeking records on Hunter and Joe Biden’s dealings in Ukraine.

Most importantly, the email’s stark message directly conflicts with the narrative the mainstream media, State Department witnesses and Democratic congressmen gave the public two years ago, when they insisted Hunter Biden’s lucrative job with the allegedly corrupt Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings — while creating the appearance of a conflict of interest — had no impact on U.S. efforts to fight corruption in that country.

“The real issue to my mind was that someone in Washington needed to engage VP Biden quietly and say that his son Hunter’s presence on the Burisma board undercut the anti-corruption message the VP and we were advancing in Ukraine,” Kent wrote multiple high-ranking officials in the State Department in Washington.

The recipients of the email included Jorgan K. Andrews, then the-Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

Kent’s email described an intense pressure campaign by advocates for Burisma — including a former U.S. ambassador — to rehabilitate the Ukrainian company’s corrupt reputation and to get Ukraine prosecutors to drop their criminal investigations of the company.

Kent even relayed to higher-ups that he had confirmed with Ukrainian prosecutors that Burisma officials had paid a $7 million “bribe” to make one of the cases against the company disappear. The bribe was allegedly paid at a time when Hunter Biden was serving on the Burisma board, a job that landed his firm more than $3 million from the Ukrainian energy company.

Do not dismiss this as another minor email drop. This is a huge deal with implications for not only past officials but the current regime. The fact that corruption in Ukraine involving Hunter Biden was quickly covered up by the Obama regime demonstrates that they planned to use Ukraine against President Trump. This wasn’t just about protecting Hunter and Joe Biden. This was about setting a trap.

They knew the Trump administration would look into the dealings between Hunter Biden and Burisma Holdings, especially if Joe Biden were to run for president. They needed to keep their key witnesses for the then-future impeachment untainted. That meant hiding the fact that they were aware of Kiev’s concerns and pretended like those concerns didn’t exist.

Even if this wasn’t part of a plan to take down President Trump and was simply a cover-up that would have embarrassed Obama’s VP, it’s bad enough. But the conniving nature of the Obama regime tells me it’s very likely they knew Burisma-Biden would be a thread the Trump administration would tug on, so they plotted it as a plan B in case their Russian collusion hoax didn’t work at taking him down. It’s conspicuous that the timing of the perfect phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the whistleblowing by Eric Ciaramella coincided with the demise of the Mueller investigation.

This is a bombshell that not only vindicates President Trump’s actions with Ukraine, but also exposes the witnesses Democrats used to impeach him. As for the Obama regime, they look trashier everyday.

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker