As Katie reported earlier, Mayor Garcetti and Governor Newsom — two men who’ve spent the last two years implementing draconian Wuhan coronavirus restrictions and declaring emergencies to give themselves more power during the pandemic — were caught maskless and smiling ear-to-ear in photos with an immunocompromised Magic Johnson. My two year old in a diaper is forced to mask inside and outside. But Garcetti, Breed and Newsom can do what they want. @BillFOXLA @Elex_Michaelson pic.twitter.com/eEUbAIZ5B4 — Ross (@therossg) January 31, 2022 In the (maskless) face of another controversy — and there have been many — Garcetti scrambled to offer an explanation for his apparent hypocrisy and enjoyment of maskless fun while forcing Angelenos to stay masked up. The best he could apparently come up with? He wasn’t breathing. No really, that’s his excuse. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tried to explain away having been caught maskless at the NFC Championship Game.

Eric Garcetti, the current Los Angeles mayor and President Biden’s nominee to be U.S. Ambassador to India, found himself in hot water yet again this week over his partying with other California Democrats at the NFC Championship Game between the Rams and 49ers

