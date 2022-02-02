If a person gives bad advice, over and over, at what point should the person taking all that advice stop taking it? That is the question that begs an answer at this point during the pandemic, as all the advice coming from the CDC and Fauci has been dead wrong, all along. Two solid years of bad advice that has cost trillions of dollars and millions of lives, not to mention wrecked businesses, ruined marriages and innocent children who are now maimed for life from the toxic “vaccines.”

Bad advice just keeps on coming down from the CDC, and 200 million Americans just keep on taking it

All the advice from Fauci and the CDC has been dead wrong. Lockdowns were an utter failure. Virus particles are smaller than all the masks everyone is wearing, so those are useless, plus the masks cause bacterial infections of the mouth, throat and lungs. Social distancing never worked, and it doesn’t now. The vaccines, we were all told, would stop the transmission of Covid, according to the oldest myth in the book–herd theory. That failed miserably.

It’s now the vaccinated who are catching and spreading Covid the most.

Then the CDC said the vaccines (even though they’re not even really vaccines) would keep you from getting a “severe case” of Covid, but that was wrong also. What’s worse is the vaccinated who catch Covid and check into hospitals rarely ever check out, as 84 percent of the people put on ventilators DIE within four days.

Plus, the prescription drug of choice by doctors is Remdesivir, which is known to cause renal failure. It’s carnage piled on top of more carnage piled on top of bad advice from the CDC and falsified “emergency use” approvals of drugs and experimental vaccines ‘approved’ using falsified clinical trials, then highly recommended (forced by mandates) by the FDA. An insider whistleblower already told us that story.

Covid Pandemic NOW endemic, yet still the CDC pushes vaccines, masks, social distancing, isolationism, banning of the unvaccinated

Take a look around you when you’re at work, or the store, or (God-forbid) the allopathic doctor or hospital. Masks, masks and more masks. Homemade masks the CDC said don’t work, and people have made their own from cheap bandanas and scarves. Look at the statistics of who is checking into hospitals the most, and who has the most cases, and who dies the most from Covid, and you will see it’s the vaccinated and the previously sick. Now they are “sick” in the head, swallowed by CDC propaganda and the health ministry of the New World Order run by Big Pharma.

So, here are the top 10 reasons why 200 million Americans FALSELY believe masks and gene therapy injections will SAVE them from Covid:

Mass media is hiding all the carnage caused by the clot shots. Carbon dioxide poisoning from the masks limits critical thinking and logical reasoning. Vaccines have always been falsely hailed as the “holy grail” of medicine. Extremely high levels of mercury in multi-dose flu shots causes mental disorders. People can’t believe the CDC and FDA would lie to them over something so important to human life and health safety. Patients can’t fathom that their doctors, nurses, surgeons get major funding and bonuses from treating Covid with deadly methods, including toxic vaccines, kidney decimating Remdesivir and choke-you-to-death-in-4-days-or-less ventilators. Most Americans have no understanding whatsoever about ongoing population reduction schemes, eugenics and medical plots that destroy human fertility/reproduction. All natural remedies for Covid (and everything else) are massively suppressed by all major media outlets, including websites, television, newspapers, radio, etc. Allopathic patients have Stockholm Syndrome where abused victims think positively about their abuser and captor (Big Pharma and the CDC). The Fear Factor: The media and CDC have absolutely terrified people so badly about the re-branded flu they believe if they don’t wear masks and get vaccinated they face certain death by Covid – Welcome to the Covid Con!

Be sure to save to your favorites Vaccines.news for updates on experimental vaccines and boosters that can cause blood clots, ADE and other horrific side effects.

Sources for this article include:

Editor’s Commentary: Reason #11

I love the writing of S.D. Wells. It’s snarky, thought provoking, and keeps one in a state of borderline anger without raising the blood pressure too much. But there’s one conspicuous omission on the list that I felt the need to highlight.

Before I get to the 11th reason I’m adding to the list, I’d like to illustrate something that has happened to me twice. My office is upstairs, but I often take advantage of the only tangible benefit of living in Southern California, namely the weather. I often haul my laptop downstairs to my pseudo-office in the backyard so I can my Covid-fighting Vitamin D (to add to what I get off Z-Stack, of course).

I drag the laptop down, get it plugged in, place my coffee on the makeshift outdoor desk, get comfortable in my chair, and then I reach for the mouse. Twice, my mouse wasn’t there. The first time, I readjusted the desk, hauled my not-so-young body back upstairs, and collected my mouse. This was a huge annoyance that I thought I’d never have to experience again. I’m a fast learner, especially when it involves stairs.

Unfortunately, it happened a second time a few months later. This was around Christmas when even in SoCal, the temperature required a blanket in order to work outside. So this time after reaching for my mouse and finding nothing, it was even more of an annoyance to unwrap myself and head up to the office. But here’s the kicker. My mouse wasn’t there. I had put it in my jacket pocket on my way down, so there was no need for me to unwrap and make the trek upstairs in the first place.

This type of unnecessary effort stuck with me. Now, magnify that annoyance into an ongoing occurrence. Imagine if, instead of losing time and wasting the energy necessary to leave my outside cockpit and return during a fruitless trip, the sacrifices were severe and long-lasting, even permanent. In a nutshell, this is why many people are still masking and embracing the jabs. Let me explain…

Why do many of the 200 million mask- and vaxx-loving Americans have their false beliefs? In reality, they don’t. Many of them realize they’ve been conned, even if only at a subconscious level. But among those are people who realize it consciously and are still diligently wearing their face diapers and preparing for their fourth injections as soon as they come available.

One might wonder how is there so much cognitive dissonance. The answer is simple, yet ugly. People are willfully ignoring what they know to be true because to accept and act upon the truth would mean acknowledging they’ve been wrong the whole time. Nobody likes to be wrong, especially when they’ve sacrificed so much based on faulty advice by evil “advisors” like Anthony Fauci.

Samuel Clements allegedly said, “It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.” We are a stubborn race that would rather be wrong with a crowd than right but alone. Some people call it the “sheep mentality” but I’m not so harsh. I think it’s just human nature to want to feel right even if deep down they know they’re wrong.

The vast majority of Americans have made huge sacrifices through the pandemic. Nobody wants their sacrifices to be in vain, so they’re often adamant about trying to will the falsehoods about Covid-19 into reality. They WANT the masks to work even if they hate them. They WANT the jabs to work even if they look around and realize they do not. This, more than anything else, is why far too many people pretend to believe the narrative and enforce the agenda while knowing it’s all a lie.