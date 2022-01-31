Officers with the New York Police Department will be terminated from their jobs if they are not vaccinated by Feb. 11, the New York Daily News reported . Officers whorefused to get the vaccine have been on unpaid leave since Nov. 1, after former Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a citywide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all city employees. At the time of the mandate, only 34 NYPD officers were placed on unpaid leave for refusing to get the vaccine. At the same time, thousands of unvaccinated NYPD officers remained on the job while the city processed requests for exemption. The Daily News reported that the termination announcement came via memo circulated among NYPD sergeants by Vincent Vallelong, the president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association. “Every avenue has been exhausted by Law Enforcement and others across the country in the courts, we have lost at every turn,” Vallelong’s memo states. “With this in mind, I ask you to take the proper steps to ensure that whatever decision you make is best for you and your families.” Vallelong’s memo makes clear that the termination ultimatum does not apply to NYPD officers who received religious or medical exemptions, nor does it apply to officers awaiting responses from […]

Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn