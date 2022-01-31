The New Jersey gym owner who became a public figure in the early stages of the pandemic for defying state-ordered business closures is running for Congress.
Ian Smith, the owner of Atlis Gym, in Bellmawr, said Sunday he’ll run against Democrat Rep. Andy Kim, who represents New Jersey’s third congressional district.
Smith, who is running as a Republican, tweeted Sunday he will formally announce his campaign Thursday, according to The Hill newspaper .
“I am truly excited to have the possibility to serve the people of NJ with a platform focused on liberty, small government, and America First policies,” Smith tweeted.
Among the COVID-19 mandates by Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy was that gyms keep their indoor spaces closed to the public.
Smith and co-owner Frank Trumbetti in July 2020 on charges of contempt and obstruction and violation of a disaster control act, according to The Hill newspaper.Smith is the second GOP candidate to enter the House race, followed by fellow businessman Robert Healey, Jr.However, the new congressional map New Jersey adopted last month will help Kim, a two-term congressman whose district became more Democratic, according to FiveThirtyEight .Smith was sentenced to more than five years in prison in 2007 after driving drunk and […]
Read the whole story at justthenews.com
