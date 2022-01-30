The dam has broken in Canada as 50,000 truckers and hundreds of thousands of supporters descended upon Ottawa to demand Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lift all COVID restrictions, including vaccine mandates. Trudeau fled to an “undisclosed location” just before the Freedom Convoy arrived on Saturday , prompting a flood of epic memes referring to the disgraced PM as “Brandeau” in reference to the anti-Joe Biden slogan “Let’s Go Brandon.” In America we have the chant, “Let’s Go Brandon” as code for F Biden. In Canada perhaps it should be, “Let’s go Brandeau.” pic.twitter.com/91ZeCTW4I7 — War against the Luciferian Holocaust (@apocalypto9871) January 29, 2022 — Cue Bono#Jobby19Survivor President Biden my Arse (@cue_bono) January 30, 2022 Please post memes of scared Justin Trudeau here…I’m seeing a lot of them and they’re excellent! pic.twitter.com/z6timO1uB0 — Mia (@MissMia1988) January 28, 2022 I think the majority of us are sharing memes that shit on Trudeau its a non-stop laugh fest pic.twitter.com/qssYU3FUXh — CryptoKnight | XRP, XLM, XDC, XMR, ZIL, CSC (@em864927) January 29, 2022 Oui, on peut se poser la question ! Quand on voit ses accoutrements, ses postures, ses exhibitions. Il n’a rien d’un chef d’État mais tout d’un comédien. pic.twitter.com/TbJ5wLLBCp — vannyylle (@vannyylle91) […]

Read the whole story at www.infowars.com

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker