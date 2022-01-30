An ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday shows Joe Biden has lost support of the American people, including losing a majority of Democrats, on key issues facing the country, most notably rejecting Biden’s pledge to only consider a Black woman for the Supreme Court and Biden sending U.S. troops to Eastern Europe in the Ukraine-Russia crisis. The poll also delivered crushing news for Biden on his handling of the economy with only one percent believing the economy is “excellent” and just 23 percent say the economy is “good”. George Stephanopoulos reported the bad news for Biden on ABC’s This Week (via Media Research Center): Is anything going right? Clearly, things are so bad that George Stephanopoulos led with a new poll by ABC/IPSOS showing 75% are pessimistic about the economy, only 29% support deploying troops to Ukraine, and 76% want Biden to pick a nominee based on merit not race. pic.twitter.com/LrO0RzALr3 — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) January 30, 2022 The poll shows Biden does not have majority support from Democrats for deploying troops to Eastern Europe, his position on only considering a Black woman to replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer or on his handling of the economy.

