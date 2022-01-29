Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Saturday morning. During their discussion, Paxton described how the lawless Biden regime’s “Central American Minors Program.” The regime is settling illegal economic refugees from Central America who claim asylum in the interior of the US. Then after these illegals claim asylum the Biden regime is flying their kids in to join them on the taxpayer dime! This is completely unconstitutional. TRENDING: WE WERE RIGHT: Jan-6er Defense Attorney Confirms the US Capitol Magnetic Columbus Doors Were Opened from the Inside AG Ken Paxton: It’s called the Central American Minors Program. And what the Biden administration is doing is people from certain countries, whether it’s El Salvador, Honduras or Guatemala, when they get in here and claim asylum they can immediately have their kids flown in with taxpayer dollars to the United States to join them. This is completely illegal, nothing has been put in place by Congress to allow this. And yet, the Biden administration has been doing this. Paxton went on to describe how the Biden regime is breaking the law with this and several other programs. Ken Paxton: They’re supposed to be deported immediately but they’re not. […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

