Canadians not yet injected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine now need to be accompanied by staff members when shopping at pharmacies for essential goods in the province of Quebec.

The new rule formed part of a decree issued by Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dube on Sunday, Jan. 23. According to the decree, which took effect on Monday, Jan. 24, unvaccinated patrons who enter pharmacies with “a sales area of 1,500 square meters or more” located in giant retail centers like Costco and Walmart must “be accompanied at all times” by pharmacy employees or any other staff member mandated for this purpose.

Unvaccinated customers would be chaperoned by staff members while receiving a “pharmaceutical service” and are prohibited from buying products unrelated to the service they are set to receive. Dube’s measure effectively limited unvaccinated Canadians to purchasing only essential goods, such as food and medicine.

Meanwhile, Quebec’s vaccinated population is now required to show proof of vaccination alongside government-issued identification in order to enter large retailers.

According to the Daily Hive, Quebec Premier Francois Legault first announced the new measures during a Jan. 13 press conference. He mentioned that any store occupying more than 1,500 square meters of retail space would have to require vaccine passports as a condition for entry. (Related: Canada expands COVID-19 vaccine mandate, violates basic human rights.)

Dube, who was also present during the press briefing, said stores inside malls that fall under the space requirement are also included and must implement the vaccine passport requirement. “It’s simple: If it’s bigger than 1,500 square meters, they have to enforce it.”

Quebecois businesses react to the new measure

Businesses in the French-speaking Canadian province expressed frustration over the new measure. According to Quebec Retail Council, its member businesses had to scramble to move around schedules and put staff on their front doors to comply with the mandate.

Some Quebec companies claim the new mandate poses financial and customer service challenges. Quebecois hardware chain Canac says it will cost around CA$100,000 ($79,240) weekly to enforce the mandate in its 31 stores across the province.

Canac Marketing Director Patrick Delisle added that the hardware chain has dealt with more angry clients in the weeks nearing the vaccine mandate. “We’re just the messenger; it’s not us who decided to do it. We’re getting a lot of messages from people on social media pouring their hearts out – to put it politely,” he said.

Businessman Simon Gagnon, who owns a Sports Expert franchise in the southern Quebecois city of Sherbrooke, also expressed his frustration. The province’s labor shortage made hiring staff members a challenge, but the need to hire security guards and additional staff members poses a “colossal” hurdle for him.

Gagnon fears losing some of his customers. “What scares us is that instead of lining up, people will go shop somewhere else,” he said. The businessman added that he feels Quebec is “creating unfair competition” between larger retailers and smaller stores exempted from the rules.

More related stories:

Watch the video below of Legault announcing a proposal to levy taxes on the unvaccinated.

This video is from The Prisoner channel on Brighteon.com. Visit MedicalFascism.news for more stories on the discrimination faced by the unvaccinated.

Sources include:

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker