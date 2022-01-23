Highly credentialed infectious disease expert Christian Perronne, MD, PhD called for a “moratorium” on the dangerous and ineffective Covid “vaccines”, and publicly challenged the French Fauci, Dr. Jean-François Delfraissy, to debate the government’s coronavirus response.
The prominent medical doctor made his comments (translated below) during a Parliamentary Hearing in Luxemburg in France on January 12, 2022, where he declared that the government has “flouted science” and “flouted rights,” and detailed his rationale.
First, Dr. Christian Perronne highlighted the many “conflicts of interest” between governments and “experts” in the pharmaceutical industry: So, we flouted science because all the decisions of our politicians, based on experts who unfortunately – we now know, it is public – have major conflicts of interest with the pharmaceutical industry. When they take decisions on the sly, they provide zero scientific references. Further, the Professor of Infectious and Tropical Diseases referenced Dr. Jean-François Delfraissy, who heads the government’s Covid-19 scientific council, who he knows on a personal level since 1978. Dr. Christian Perronne expressed a sentiment that has frustrated anyone paying attention to the proposed mitigation measures for the coronavirus. Decisions are arbitrary, without substance or science.
There is no debate, and those who object are silenced. …I called […]
