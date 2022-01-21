One year ago today, President Joe Biden took the oath of office … and one of the first things he did after moving into the Oval Office was to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline. Not surprisingly, Biden’s decision – along with his “climate change” mentality – is being blamed for the high energy prices Americans are seeing today. On January 20, 2021, Biden explained that he based his decision on what his administration labels as man-made climate change: “Climate change has had a growing effect on the U.S. economy, with climate-related costs increasing over the last four years. Extreme weather events and other climate-related effects have harmed the health, safety, and security of the American people and have increased the urgency for combatting climate change and accelerating the transition toward a clean energy economy. The world must be put on a sustainable climate pathway to protect Americans and the domestic economy from harmful climate impacts, and to create well-paying union jobs as part of the climate solution. “The Keystone XL pipeline disserves the U.S. national interest. The United States and the world face a climate crisis. That crisis must be met with action on a scale and at a speed commensurate with […]

Read the whole story at www.gopusa.com

