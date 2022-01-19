In an interview, Monday with America’s Frontline Doctors, Dr. Theresa Lawrie, MBBCh, Ph.D., discussed the efficacy of ivermectin for treating COVID. She also questioned the safety of COVID vaccines.

Lawrie, a UK medical doctor and research analyst who served as a consultant for the World Health Organization, founded the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development initiative (BiRD International) and is co-founder of the new World Council for Health, a coalition of more than 80 international health advocacy organizations in more than 30 countries.

“We are completely independent, funded by non-profits,” Lawrie said. “We have never done any pharmaceutical industry-sponsored work.”

Lawrie reviewed the results of her co-authored meta-analysis of 24 controlled trials of ivermectin, published in the American Journal of Therapeutics. She said the results showed ivermectin was 62% effective in preventing COVID mortality and 86% effective in preventing infection when taken preventatively.

“There have been misleading posts on the web,” she said, including one by a journalist, posing as a med student, purporting to debunk the meta-analysis.

Lawrie said the original, professionally published article was ignored by the mainstream press, but this “debunking” by a non-scientist received extensive coverage.

Lawrie’s peer-reviewed article also was taken down from her LinkedIn account.

“You have these social media sites removing scientific information done by people who are experts in their field,” Lawrie said. “Why are social media companies so intent on suppressing scientists trying to communicate info about new medicines?”

While Lawrie said she would take ivermectin herself and “give it to her children,” she could not say the same for the vaccines.

“I was very concerned when I heard in the middle of last year that they had a vaccine at the ready because there’s just no way a vaccine could be developed so quickly,” she said.

She questioned the mRNA mechanism for producing the spike protein — “when does it stop?” — and cited the lack of published results of animal trials of the vaccines.

“You don’t need experimental vaccines if you have safe and effective treatments,” she said, advocating instead for more research to repurpose “old medicines” for “new diseases.”

Lawrie also urged people to “stop outsourcing your healthcare to the government,” citing several things everyone could do to protect themselves against COVID, including decreasing the use of sugar and alcohol, getting plenty of vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc and using ivermectin.

Watch the interview here:

© 2021 Children’s Health Defense, Inc. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of Children’s Health Defense, Inc. Want to learn more from Children’s Health Defense? Sign up for free news and updates from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Children’s Health Defense. Your donation will help to support us in our efforts.

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker