Think that voting over who controls the republic or states within the republic is supposed to be an action that only citizens of those states or this republic can participate in? Well, think again, because radical leftists across the union are trying to create a situation where anyone can vote. Yes, anyone.
The biggest headline about that came from New York City, which recently voted to let about 900,000 non-citizens vote. As the Washington Times reported about a month ago, when that repugnant idea was being considered:
The measure would allow noncitizens who have been lawful permanent residents of the city for at least 30 days, as well as those authorized to work in the U.S., including so-called “Dreamers,” to help select the city’s mayor, city council members, borough presidents, comptroller and public advocate.
It’s since been passed, meaning that those “Dreamers” and other non-citizens can vote.
However, while New York City might be one of the largest areas that now let non-citizens vote, its plan is hardly the most radical.
That award of dubious honor goes to the California city of San Jose, which, despite being overrun with gang violence exacerbated by, if not the direct result of, the high number […]
