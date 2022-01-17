AP Photo/Eric Gay News Nation and Decision Desk HQ partnered to conduct a poll on Americans’ attitudes toward Covid and the government’s handling of the pandemic. It shows that the country remains deeply divided on many topics related to the pandemic. Nearly 80% report that they are at least somewhat concerned about Covid and future variants. Pluralities report that they are very concerned. A plurality, 44%, also feels Covid restrictions are not strict enough. Because Covid policy varies significantly throughout the country, it is hard to understand what these participants think is lacking. However, 67% report wearing a mask in public indoor spaces always or most of the time, and 50.3% strongly support policies to require it. Americans are only slightly less fond of requiring proof of vaccination in public places. Approximately 66% somewhat support it, and 36.1% strongly support it. This is terrifying since almost 52% of those polled believe the pandemic will never end. One has to wonder if those supporting vaccine mandates really want scenes like the one below all over the country. In an era of rising crime rates and a mild variant in omicron, is this where New York police should be spending their time? Depriving […]

Read the whole story at pjmedia.com

