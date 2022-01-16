Another day, another story about a soccer player being sidelined due to sudden-onset heart-related illness.
Continuing a disturbing trend of professional soccer players being pulled from games, Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who plays for Bayern Munich, is showing signs of an “inflammation of the heart muscle,” according to CP24 .
He is only 21 years old.
Davies has been ruled out of Canada’s three World Cup qualifiers set to take place in Janaury and February.
His club manager, Julian Nagelsmann, has said that the problem was caught during a follow up COVID examination.
“He’ll sit out training until further notice. He won’t be available, also in the coming weeks. The ultrasound shows this myocarditis isn’t so dramatic but it’s a sign of myocarditis. Still, it has to heal and that will definitely take some time,” the skipper commented. He didn’t attribute the inflammation to Covid right away, stating: “There are different reasons, especially viral load or the flu, for instance, that can cause cardiac problems.””That occurred pre-corona to other players. Now the probability is higher if you combine corona and top athleticism, that might cause other problems. But that’s not relevant for us right now. It’s not relevant to the treatment. It doesn’t matter […]
