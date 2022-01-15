President Donald Trump asked questions that millions of Americans want to know. How deeply were the FBI and other government agencies involved in turning the January 6 mostly peaceful protests into trespassing the Capitol Building? What was Ray Epps doing and why wasn’t he charged?

At his Saving America Rally in Florence, Arizona on Saturday, Trump went after the Deep State that has been and continues to attempt to frame him for actions that have their fingerprints all over them. At first, he read directly from the teleprompter in what was clearly an attorney-written expression of his skepticism. This was necessary with the January 6 Commission still trying to nail him and his allies.

“Exactly how many of those present at the Capitol complex on January 6 were FBI confidential informants, agents, or otherwise working directly or indirectly with an agency of the United States government?” he asked.

He then went off script, as he is wont to do, saying, “People want to hear this. How about the one guy? ‘Go in, go in, get in there everybody — Epps — get in there, go, go, go!’ Nothing happens to him. What happened with him? Nothing happens.”

Heads nodded in the background as he returned to the teleprompter for the carefully worded remarks.

“Did any of these individuals whatsoever approving or facilitating the events at the Capitol?” he asked. “That’s what we want to know.”

Here’s the epic clip:

Not that we need more incentives, but if Trump is rightfully returned to the Oval Office, the first thing he will likely do is declassify whatever the DOJ has on January 6, their plans, and as many of their nefarious actions as he can find.

