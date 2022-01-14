A former scientist employed by American agricultural giant Monsanto pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit economic espionage on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party against the U.S.

Xiang Haitao, 44, a Chinese national formerly residing in Chesterfield, Missouri, admitted to stealing trade secrets from Monsanto and its subsidiary, The Climate Corporation, from 2008 to 2017 where he worked as an imaging scientist.

“Despite Xiang’s agreements to protect Monsanto’s intellectual property and repeated training on his obligations to do so, Xiang has now admitted that he stole a trade secret from Monsanto, transferred it to a memory card and attempted to take it to the People’s Republic of China for the benefit of the Chinese government,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

The stolen technology was a digital, online farming software platform that could collect, store and visualize critical agricultural field data and increase and improve agricultural productivity for farmers. A critical feature of the platform was a proprietary predictive algorithm referred to as the Nutrient Optimizer, which Monsanto and The Climate Corporation describe as a “valuable trade secret.”

In June 2017, the day after leaving Monsanto and The Climate Corporation, Xiang returned to China. While […]