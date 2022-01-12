A coalition of nearly fifty pro-life groups spearheaded by Susan B. Anthony List sent a letter to the U.S. Senate urging members to oppose the nomination of Dr. Robert Califf for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, a position Califf previously held in the Obama administration. The nomination is scheduled for a committee vote on Thursday. SBA List also announced that it will score against Califf should his nomination advance to the full Senate. Last month the Biden administration moved to weaken longstanding federal safety regulations against mail-order abortion drugs. The administration policy allows for dangerous at-home, do-it-yourself abortions without necessary medical oversight. SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser commented: “ Califf has a record of putting the abortion lobby’s extreme agenda ahead of women’s safety and the lives of unborn children. There is little doubt he will permanently authorize mail-order abortions if confirmed to lead the FDA. The Senate must protect mothers and children by rejecting his nomination.” The coalition letter reads in part: “In his confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee last month, Califf was asked about chemical abortion, and did not address his role in weakening safeguards on the drug. Instead, he told the committee that […]

Read the whole story at www.lifenews.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

https://rumble.com/embed/vpt6e0/?pub=1wxk5