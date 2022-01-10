There is evidence of ‘tradecraft’ in yesterday’s ‘rally’ in Chicago by a Patriot group.

We noted Federal agents at a rally in Washington DC this summer. Some shared that there were more Feds there than participants. In Case You Were Wondering – It’s Almost Certain Now that Those Were Federal Agents Planted at the “Justice for J6” Rally On December 5th we reported on a bizarre march in Washington DC where those who participated were carted away in UHaul trucks. They too looked like Feds.

Yesterday we reported on an incident in Chicago where a number of individuals were seen marching and then scrambling into cars. These individuals looked like the Feds who marched in Washington a month prior.

Today we have evidence that the marchers in Chicago were Feds.

For one, the group uses propaganda designed in a similar fashion. It’s clear that its target audience is good Americans who don’t want to see this country go to communism. These are the people this government believes are domestic terrorists. Biden’s sick America is targeting […]