Here is some number-crunching. Using natural immunity as a base and the fully vaccinated to mean two mRNA shots, we can conclude the following:
An unassailable stat from the Israelis, which made Fauci change his guidance from “if you are fully vaccinated, you will not catch it” to “if you are fully vaccinated, you can still catch it and spread it,” was that the fully vaccinated in Israel were 6–13 times more likely to catch the D variant than the naturally immune population.
And the first decent-sized sample regarding omicron shows that the fully vaccinated are 2.61 times more likely to catch omicron than the D variant.
So 2.61 times 6 is 15.66.
And 2.61 times 13 is 33.93.
Given the two studies of actual results, fully vaccinated people are 15.66 to 33.93 times more likely to catch omicron than people who were never vaccinated and caught COVID (natural immunity).Anyone with a numerical brainstem can see that the more people vaccinate, the more likely they will get sick from a variant.This seems to comport with Nobel Laureate virology professor Luc Montagnier’s conclusion that it is the vaccine that is creating the variants. From this article, “Prof. Montagnier referred to the vaccine program for the […]
Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker