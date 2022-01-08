AL RAYYAN, QATAR – A 32-year-old professional footballer collapsed on the field during the January 8th match between Al Wakrah and Al Rayyan, with league officials confirming the footballer had suffered a heart attack on the field. Video captured the moments where 32-year-old Ousmane Coulibaly collapsed late into the first half of the Qatar Stars League match, with medics rushing to the field as the professional footballer could be seen shaking on the ground. NEW – Qatar: During the Al Wakra Club match against Al Rayyan the player Othman Coulibaly suffered a heart attack, per statement of the football club. pic.twitter.com/VvPZpbC8Ah — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 8, 2022 The Qatar Stars League released an official statement regarding the matter, noting that the cause was a heart attack and that Coulibaly is currently receiving treatment. “During the 2021-2022 season QNB Stars League match between Al Rayyan and Al Wakrah at the Al Gharafa Stadium on Saturday, Al Wakrah player Ousmane Coulibaly suffered a heart attack which required the intervention of medical and ambulance staff present at the venue. It may be noted that the player is currently receiving necessary medical care and attention. The Qatar Stars League wishes the player a fast recovery, and […]

Read the whole story at www.redvoicemedia.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn