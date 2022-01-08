Politico Playbook ran an unwise story about the “wise Latina” Justice Sotomayor purportedly dining with Democratic heavyweights after one of the most ridiculous, fact-free performances by any Supreme Court Justice in U.S. history. The photo that purportedly showed Sotomayor dining with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer is shown below. “SPOTTED: Speaker NANCY PELOSI, Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER and wife, IRIS WEINSHALL , Sens. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-Minn.) and DICK DURBIN (D-Ill.) dining together at Le Diplomate on Friday night,” Politico Playbook said. Then, it noted that it was initially miscaptioned. “CORRECTION: The original version of this item misidentified Iris Weinshall, the wife of Chuck Schumer, as Sonia Sotomayor . Our tipster got it wrong, but we should have double checked,” the Playbook noted. Although the judicial clown would have fit in perfectly with the three-ring circus of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, alas it was not meant to be. But Playbook even botched the correction on Twitter. CORRECTION: This morning’s Playbook had a photo of a Friday dinner at Le Diplomate, and misidentified Iris Schumer, the majority leader’s wife, as Sonia Sotomayor. Our tipster got it wrong, but we should have double checked. We deeply regret […]

