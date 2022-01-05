Reading Time: 2 minutes
Jerusalem, Israel — Yesterday, a US-led coalition launched airstrikes at key targets in Syria. The airstrikes struck several targets that were said to be imminent threats.
On Wednesday, eight rockets were launched towards a coalition base in Syria. Images on social media show the damage from the rockets. No casualties were reported and a mosque was damaged in the launch.
Maj.-Gen. John W. Brennan, Jr., the commander of the Combined Joint Task Force, said, “Our Coalition continues to see threats against our forces in Iraq and Syria by militia groups that are backed by Iran. These attacks are a dangerous distraction from our Coalition’s shared mission to advise, assist and enable partner forces to maintain the enduring defeat of Daesh.”
The Jerusalem Post also shared that rockets targeted coalition forces near Iraq late on Tuesday night as well.
US news media have largely ignored the rising tensions in Syria, choosing to focus on the January 6 narrative. Foreign relations experts are warning that Iran should be a significant concern for US leadership at a time when it continues to be ignored. Did you know that you could make a big difference in conservative media? With a small donation or […]
Read the whole story at thelibertyloft.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker