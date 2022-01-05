Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jerusalem, Israel — Yesterday, a US-led coalition launched airstrikes at key targets in Syria. The airstrikes struck several targets that were said to be imminent threats.

On Wednesday, eight rockets were launched towards a coalition base in Syria. Images on social media show the damage from the rockets. No casualties were reported and a mosque was damaged in the launch.

Maj.-Gen. John W. Brennan, Jr., the commander of the Combined Joint Task Force, said, “Our Coalition continues to see threats against our forces in Iraq and Syria by militia groups that are backed by Iran. These attacks are a dangerous distraction from our Coalition’s shared mission to advise, assist and enable partner forces to maintain the enduring defeat of Daesh.”

The Jerusalem Post also shared that rockets targeted coalition forces near Iraq late on Tuesday night as well.

US news media have largely ignored the rising tensions in Syria, choosing to focus on the January 6 narrative. Foreign relations experts are warning that Iran should be a significant concern for US leadership at a time when it continues to be ignored. Did you know that you could make a big difference in conservative media? With a small donation or […]