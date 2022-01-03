“What the heck happened to Germany in the 20s and 30s? Very intelligent, highly educated population, and they went barking […]

A sitting U.S. Congressman has announced he is taking drastic action to prevent Big Tech censors from purging Joe Rogan’s podcast with Dr. Robert Malone, which accumulated 40 million views before YouTube deleted it. �BREAKING� Today, I submitted the transcript from the @joerogan experience podcast episode #1757 with Dr. Robert Malone to the Congressional Record. Big tech wants to restrict your access to this information- but they cannot censor the Congressional Record. — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) January 3, 2022 U.S. Congressman Troy Nehls (R-TX) made the following announcement: Today, I submitted the transcript from the [Joe Rogan] experience podcast episode #1757 with Dr. Robert Malone to the Congressional Record. Big tech wants to restrict your access to this information- but they cannot censor the Congressional Record. The episode, fortunately, can also be viewed on Rumble, which has a strong record of protecting free speech. During his viral podcast with Joe Rogan after he was banned by Twitter, Malone explained how the global population was being manipulated into remaining in a constant state of hysterical anxiety via mass formation psychosis.

