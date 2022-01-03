AP Photo/Susan Walsh OK, before you freak out, I’m not suggesting that God actually intervened here in order to spite Democrats. I mean, maybe he did, but I’m not saying it. Rather, I’m just saying that as a Christian who believes God set the weather system in motion, that he’s kind of indirectly responsible for this. If you haven’t checked the weather recently in Washington DC, the nation’s capital is currently getting a healthy dose of snow . Some places have already gotten 6 inches, and there’s more coming as the day drags on. Why is that relevant? Because if you’ve ever lived there (I did for about three years, including during 2016’s snowmageddon), you know that the slightest bit of snow shuts down that city for days on end. Here’s what it looked like this morning. If you look hard enough you might spot the White House from across Lafayette Square through the heavy snow in DC pic.twitter.com/vvo1UbfsT2 — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) January 3, 2022 That’s a lot more than just a dusting, and it’s not just the initial snowfall that causes problems. With it getting into the 40s tomorrow, freezing again overnight, and then Wednesday being overcast with more […]

