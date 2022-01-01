TRENDING: NYC’s New Mayor Eric Adams Calls 911 on His Subway Commute Hours After Being Sworn Into Office (VIDEO) “She was diagnosed with the flu and coronavirus as soon as she arrived. B oth tests came back positive, even after we checked again. The disease [Flurona] is the same disease: they’re viral and cause difficulty breathing […]

The director of the gynecology department of Beilinson Hospital at Rabin Medical Center, Dr. Arnon Vizhnitser, spoke with local outlet Hamodia about their discovery of ‘Flurona,’ noting the similarities between the two viruses.

According to local reports , the hybrid infection was first identified in a young pregnant woman earlier this week at Rabin Medical Center in the Israeli city of Petach Tikva. According to the hospital, the new mother was not vaccinated against either virus, but she only experienced mild symptoms and w and was discharged from care on Thursday.

Israel – which became the first country to begin administering a 4th dose of the experimental vaccine and is one of the most vaccinated areas in the entire world – has recorded the first case of what health officials are calling “Flurona” – a mixture of two diseases, influenza and coronavirus.

