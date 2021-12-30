In my last column , I detailed the appalling contempt for innocent human life entailed in making COVID vaccines that depend on body parts stolen from unborn children. Here I will explain why our elites have chosen to make those vaccines the sacrament of their new and intolerant religion. (Teachers have children writing hymns to the Vax, and researchers are making it in the form of communion hosts. But I’m sure there’s a scientific explanation for that.) Yes, there are billions of dollars to be made. No, our godless elites don’t believe in an afterlife. In fact, they are mostly pagan cowards obsessed by the fear of death. Such cowardice is contagious, from president to pastor, from pulpit to pew. But there’s something else much simpler happening. More fundamental. Mr. Gorbachev, We’ll Rebuild that Wall! Oligarchs and their courtiers want to reverse the verdict of the 20 th century, here in the 21 st . The fall of the Soviet Union on Christmas Day, 1991, marked the reading of that verdict. The trial had been long and brutal, the issue long in doubt. Was mankind the image of God endowed by Him with dignity and freedom? Or was he the […]

Read the whole story at stream.org

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker