Editor’s Commentary: The Covid-19 vaccines do not stop the spread of the disease. They do not slow the spread of the disease. The prevailing narrative is that they help keep recipients from getting as sick as they would have been if they’d contracted Covid-19 without it. This is unprovable, but some studies indicate there may be some truth to the notion that the jabs are somewhat effective as treatments by mitigating symptoms. Other studies say otherwise, and a recent study even points to the highly likely reality that the jabs make people more susceptible to Omicron.

The important takeaway is that for vaccine mandates to make any sense at all, they must slow or stop the spread of the disease. If they’re only useful as a treatment, a mandate is untenable. This is basic logic backed by clear-cut science, but the unwitting minions of Big Pharma — the vaxx-nannies many of us face on a daily basis — are defending a false narrative for the sake of protecting Pfizer’s and Moderna’s massive profits.

Here’s one such defender of Big Pharma’s money-printing scheme on Twitter:

Got my booster shot – bad day not so bad second day –

Feel fine now – so triple boosted .

Stay safe out there .

Merry Christmas . — John Cusack (@johncusack) December 23, 2021

To punctuate this point, we have the case of the USS Milwaukee. They are experiencing an outbreak of Covid-19 despite every single person on the ship being “fully vaccinated.” This should be impossible if proponents of vaccine mandates were even partially correct. The “rare” breakthrough cases should not be able to manifest a full-blown outbreak on a ship without a single unvaccinated person onboard, yet here we are.

To justify a mandate at all would require the vaccines to effectively stop the spread. Otherwise, they’re just treatments and would therefore fall under the category of personal choice since there is no harm that can come to others if someone “irresponsibly” remains unjabbed. Mandating vaccines that do not stop or even slow the spread of Covid-19 would be like mandating skinniness. Obesity is unambiguously unhealthy but being obese does not cause health issues in others.

If anything, anti-obesity mandate makes more scientific sense than a Covid-19 vaccine mandate because the science is more clear that obesity causes health issues. The experimental jabs do not offer anywhere near the certainty of health benefits that skinniness provides.

Here’s the story from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times that gives you the information you’ll need to arm yourself as you face vaxx-nannies today or in the future:

US Navy Warship Pauses Deployment After COVID-19 Outbreak Among ‘100 Percent Immunized’ Crew

A U.S. Navy warship has paused its deployment to South America due to a COVID-19 outbreak among its “100 percent immunized” crew, the Navy announced on Christmas Eve.

“USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), a Freedom variant littoral combat ship, remains in port as some Sailors test positive for COVID-19,” the U.S. 4th Fleet said in a statement.

“The crew is 100 percent immunized and all COVID-19 positive Sailors are isolated on board and away from other crew members. A portion of those infected have exhibited mild symptoms. The vaccine continues to demonstrate effectiveness against serious illness.”

The ship currently remains in port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, located at the southeastern end of Cuba.

It had departed Dec. 14 from Mayport, Florida, and was heading into the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

The U.S. 4th Fleet’s statement did not quantify the number of those infected, nor how many among them are exhibiting mild symptoms. The specific COVID-19 variant has yet to be determined. The ship is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for contact tracing and testing.

COVID-19 cases have recently increased drastically across the United States amid the spread of the contagious Omicron variant. The ship is also “following an aggressive mitigation strategy” in accordance with Navy and CDC guidelines.

In early 2020, a separate Navy warship, the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt that was operating in the Pacific region, was sidelined for about 10 weeks in Guam owing to an outbreak of COVID-19. About 1,000 of the 4,800 sailors on the ship got infected, and a 41-year-old sailor died from COVID-19.

About 4,000 sailors were moved ashore for quarantine and treatment while about 800 remained aboard to protect and run the high-tech systems, including the nuclear reactors that run the vessel.

More than 98 percent of all active-duty sailors have been fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Navy.

This is pretty straight-forward evidence that the vaccines do not stop the spread of Covid-19 and therefore must never be mandated. Doing so means they are mandating what they believe to be a “healthier” life choice, but one that does not have an impact on those around the individual. It’s the slipperiest of slopes; making government-mandated healthcare “choices” that only affect the individual means our healthcare is theirs to control.

Image by Official U.S. Navy Page via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.

