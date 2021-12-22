The nation of Israel is now offering a fourth dose of the controversial Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as the Omicron variant continues to infect vaccinated people.

Israel, which has largely led the world in COVID-19 policies, is now rolling out a fourth dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine – the only vaccine of its type permitted in the country – to individuals over the age of 60.

There is no data suggesting a fourth jab may help, but an Israeli expert said that data is not necessary this time, because the Omicron variant is “scary.”

According to Israeli Professor Galia Rahav, a member of the panel of “experts” who approved the fourth dose,”We don’t really have data yet on the level of immunity, like we did when we decided on the third dose, but on the other hand, there is really scary data out there in the rest of the world.” BREAKING: Israel to offer 4th COVID-19 shot to anyone over 60 – WSJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 22, 2021 Per CNN , the new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett – a strident advocate of mass vaccination – greeted the news warmly.

“Wonderful news, do not waste time — go get vaccinated,” he […]