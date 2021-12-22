The nation of Israel is now offering a fourth dose of the controversial Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as the Omicron variant continues to infect vaccinated people.
Israel, which has largely led the world in COVID-19 policies, is now rolling out a fourth dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine – the only vaccine of its type permitted in the country – to individuals over the age of 60.
There is no data suggesting a fourth jab may help, but an Israeli expert said that data is not necessary this time, because the Omicron variant is “scary.”
According to Israeli Professor Galia Rahav, a member of the panel of “experts” who approved the fourth dose,”We don’t really have data yet on the level of immunity, like we did when we decided on the third dose, but on the other hand, there is really scary data out there in the rest of the world.” BREAKING: Israel to offer 4th COVID-19 shot to anyone over 60 – WSJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 22, 2021 Per CNN , the new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett – a strident advocate of mass vaccination – greeted the news warmly.
“Wonderful news, do not waste time — go get vaccinated,” he […]
Read the whole story at nationalfile.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach.
If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker