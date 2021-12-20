When everything is racist, then nothing is — and that’s a lesson the cultural Marxists running our ‘mainstream’ media outlets should have learned long ago.

Take CNN for instance: Now, anything having to do with outdoor activity is a racist construct devised by white people to keep people of color down…or something like that. Newsbusters highlighted the lunacy:

CNN’s Leah Asmelash went out of her way to analyze (a generous term) the history of outdoor activities and who participates in them. Citing the history of eugenics, poets like Walt Whitman and Henry David Thoreau, and President Theodore Roosevelt, she used muddled and inconclusive pieces of evidence to support her conclusion that the history of outdoor activities are steeped in institutional racism (sound familiar)?

While Asmelash does highlight that there was a period where parks were actually segregated between white and black people (which is racist), that time is long gone and there is absolutely nothing from preventing anyone from getting outside and enjoying the outdoors.

Absolutely nothing. That said, minorities are demanding that the outdoors be made safe for them so they, too, can enjoy it, all in the name of “diversity and inclusion,” don’t you know. But, as Newsbusters noted, the irony here is that their solution to the perceived “racism” in the outdoors is…segregation.

“Groups like Black Girls Hike RVA, Outdoor Afro, and Indigenous Women Hike have all formed in an attempt to ‘change the idea that outdoor recreation is only for White people,’” the media analysis site noted, citing the groups.

“Furthermore, there will be a group of climbers that will attempt to summit Mount Everest — who are all black (calling themselves the ‘Full Circle Everest Expedition’),” Newsbusters noted citing the CNN report.

“There has to be a greater goal from groups like these that is more than simply just proving that black people can hike and fish too,” the outlet added.

You would think so but apparently not. But just look at the way Asmelash draws her conclusions:

Though visitation data to national parks does not include breakdown by race, activity numbers by the Census Bureau don’t exactly paint the most inclusive picture. White Americans vastly outnumber people of color in outdoor activities like fishing, hunting and wildlife watching, according to 2016 data from the Census Bureau, and numerous studies show that people of color are less likely to use public parks and outdoor recreation compared to White Americans.

Oftentimes, these findings are simply attributed to income level or cultural differences — brushed off with a “Black people don’t hike,” or similar dismissive reasoning.

But the truth behind the gap in outdoor recreation, like so much in the US, has its roots in systemic racism, said KangJae “Jerry” Lee, an assistant professor at North Carolina State University, who studies race and outdoor leisure.

“If we start connecting the dots,” Lee said, “the issue becomes excruciatingly clear that historical institutional racism has banished people of color from the great outdoors.”

Let’s be crystal clear here: There are no ‘dots’ to connect, period. No one is doing any serious research on this topic like asking people of color simple questions like, “Do you like to hike? And if so, do you see any racial barriers that would prevent you from hiking — you know, like white people standing at the entrance to parks and hiking trails ready to block your path?”

That sounds ridiculous, but is it?

The biggest “race problem” we have in America today is that there is a belief among people that it exists like it always has because they want to believe that or, at a minimum, they want to push that lie because it gives them political and social power.

But it’s that kind of BS that is destroying the fabric of our society. As a multi-ethnic, ethnically-diverse country, we can’t and won’t survive race hustlers.

