There was a time when churches were places for worship and fellowship. They would often be the venues from which community outreach and charitable works were accomplished. They even acted as safe havens for the downtrodden.

That was then. This is now…

This is a truly disturbing event. A Lutheran Church in Logan Square in the Chicago area hosted a drag queen prayer time for kids during their Sunday service this past week.

I’m not exaggerating in any way. A drag queen took the pulpit, spoke to the congregation, then left the pulpit and invited children to sit at his feet as he read a book about joy. A sick adaptation of the drag queen story hours libraries have been hosting the last few years.

Granted, there are still many churches in America that refuse to bow to “woke” culture or succumb to the pressures of Cultural Marxism. Unfortunately, the ranks of God-fearing traditional Christian churches in our nation are dwindling as concepts like Critical Race Theory and LGBTQ+ supremacy rear their ugly heads.

As is often the case, today’s headlines are yesterday’s satire, as the Babylon Bee has demonstrated repeatedly. This is just the latest in a long string of ludicrous ideas becoming saddening realities.

Yet another one of our @TheBabylonBee prophecies fulfilled. Please make it stop pic.twitter.com/5zXHKvOOEc — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) December 17, 2021

The attack on the faith is incessant in America and abroad. Those who want to preserve our Judeo-Christian foundation must stand athwart the degradation of traditional values happening in most American churches today.

